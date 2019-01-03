Last month, the Warriors and Levi's gave three single mothers impacted by domestic violence the Christmas surprise they needed to put them in the holiday spirit. They took them all on a shopping spree.Shaun Livingston presented another gift that afternoon, tickets to the Rockets game."He always will say, 'Mommy can we go to a game?' and I told him we'd get there one day," Erica Banks, a San Francisco resident said.Thursday was a big night for Banks and her son E'Den. They finally got to go to a game.They were accompanied by two other single mothers and their children. The group was given the opportunity because of their work to get back on their feet.Banks graduated from the Chase Center job training program. Eboni Williams and Winnie Lyons made significant progress at Oakland Elizabeth House, a home for women and kids who've experienced homelessness, violence or addiction."I feel happy," E'Den said."It's exciting because this is a onetime offer you know," Corron Williams-Johnson, Eboni's son, said."I got this signed by him. It says Livingston," Savion Vega, Winnie Lyons' son said as he showed off his Warriors jersey.Shaun Livingston stepped off of the court to chat with the families ahead of the Rockets game."A dream come true," Williams said.All any of the women could say to the people who helped get them to where they are, is thank you."Going through struggles, or you didn't think like anything like this could happen or anything possible positive could happen, you gave me a chance to experience that things can happen," Williams said.