GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors suspend Draymond Green for 1 game after testy exchange with Kevin Durant

Warriors' Draymond Green speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors have suspended Draymond Green for one game after an angry late-game exchange between Kevin Durant and Green carried into the Warriors locker room on Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Warriors announced that Green will serve his suspension during Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Oracle Arena.

After the 121-116 overtime loss to the LA Clippers, some witnesses described the closed-door exchange as one of the most intense of this Warriors era. No one had to be separated, no player left his seat and no hint of physicality loomed in the setting, sources said.
For more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsbasketballNBAbuzzworthykevin durantdraymond greenOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors suspend Draymond Green for one game after dust-up
Testy Kevin Durant-Draymond Green exchange spills into locker room
The NBA's next big cash grab: Taking over your downtown
Emotions flare for Kevin Durant, Draymond Green near end of loss
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors suspend Draymond Green for one game after dust-up
MLB awards roundtable: Who will take home the hardware and why
A's Bob Melvin nabs AL Manager of the Year honors
Testy Kevin Durant-Draymond Green exchange spills into locker room
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Show More
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
'Rosie the Riveter' remembers Veteran husband and WWII
Stanley the Giraffe was not evacuated during Woolsey Fire
Firefighters search for family of dog rescued from Camp Fire
Tanker aircraft battling Camp Fire drops fire retardant over Butte Co.
More News