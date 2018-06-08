GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors themed library cards available

Public libraries in San Francisco and Oakland are offering special blue and gold cards with Warriors imagery on the front. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Public libraries in San Francisco and Oakland are offering special blue and gold cards with Warriors imagery on the front.

RELATED: Warriors super fan from San Carlos defies the odds

The designs are slightly different. We're told the inspiration for the player image is Klay Thompson.

The cards are free for patrons while supplies last.

Cards debut Saturday, June 9, at all Oakland public libraries.


Cards have been available since May 26 at San Francisco public libraries.

