SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Public libraries in San Francisco and Oakland are offering special blue and gold cards with Warriors imagery on the front.
The designs are slightly different. We're told the inspiration for the player image is Klay Thompson.
The cards are free for patrons while supplies last.
Cards debut Saturday, June 9, at all Oakland public libraries.
Suggested weekend plans for #DubNation:— Oakland Library (@oaklibrary) June 8, 2018
Friday - Win Game 4
Saturday - Visit an OPL branch to get a @warriors library card
Sound good? pic.twitter.com/MLI9JLMjJm
Cards have been available since May 26 at San Francisco public libraries.
Score a new Golden State Warriors library card and read this summer. Pick up collector's edition card starting Saturday at your neighborhood branch. Go Warriors! 🏀📚🏀 #DubNation #Warriors #WarriorsGround #BasketballandBooks