Public libraries in San Francisco and Oakland are offering special blue and gold cards with Warriors imagery on the front.The designs are slightly different. We're told the inspiration for the player image is Klay Thompson.The cards are free for patrons while supplies last.Cards debut Saturday, June 9, at all Oakland public libraries.Cards have been available since May 26 at San Francisco public libraries.