Warriors to give away bobbleheads at pre-season games

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Before the Golden State Warriors defend their back-to-back NBA titles, they'll thrill fans with bobbleheads honoring some of the Dubs' biggest names during pre-season games.
The Warriors tweeted a picture Monday, showing bobbleheads of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.
Bobblehead Nights are back for the 2018 preseason 👀— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 6, 2018
9/29/18 — @Money23Green
10/8/18 — @StephenCurry30
10/12/18 — @KDTrey5
Plan accordingly, #DubNation! pic.twitter.com/7zNQp2hb7g
They'll give the bobbleheads away at pre-season games in September and October. KD's bobblehead will be sporting teal and holding a hockey stick because his bobblehead night will be at the Shark Tank in San Jose.
