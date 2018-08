Warriors to give away bobbleheads at pre-season games

Before the Golden State Warriors defend their back-to-back NBA titles, they'll thrill fans with bobbleheads honoring some of the Dubs' biggest names during pre-season games.The Warriors tweeted a picture Monday, showing bobbleheads of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.They'll give the bobbleheads away at pre-season games in September and October. KD's bobblehead will be sporting teal and holding a hockey stick because his bobblehead night will be at the Shark Tank in San Jose.