Warriors to hold open practice at San Francisco's Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors will play their first preseason game on Saturday against the Lakers at Chase Center.
On Tuesday, the team opened training camp and held their first practice of the season.
The Warriors practiced for two and a half hours as a bunch of new faces join what's left of a squad that went to five straight NBA finals.
With the first preseason game just days away, the new players have to learn the Dubs' defensive principles and rotations.
"I think it's necessary. We have a lot of, a few older guys and a lot of younger guys, so developing that chemistry and you know, that aura that coach wants, it's necessary to do that sometimes," said D'Angelo Russell.
The Warriors are holding an open practice at Chase Center next Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for $5 on the team's website.
