Golden State Warriors trade Andre Iguodala, first-round draft pick to Memphis Grizzlies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that they traded Andre Iguodala and a protected first-round draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Julian Washburn.
According to a news release, the Warriors said as part of the trade, a traded player exception will become available to the Warriors.
Under NBA rules, the Warriors will have one year to utilize the traded player exception, which is created when a player is traded to a team under the salary cap with space to absorb the contract.
Iguodala appeared in 413 regular-season games over six seasons with the Warriors, averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 26.7 minutes.
Iguodala helped the Warriors advance to five consecutive NBA Finals and was named Most Valuable Player during the 2015 NBA Finals.
The Warriors say his number 9 jersey will hang in the rafters and their new arena, the Chase Center.
