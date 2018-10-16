GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors unveil 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings ahead of home opener

The Golden State Warriors distributed 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings to players in a ceremony at Oracle Arena Tuesday night. See them up close in this video.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors players received their 2017-2018 NBA Championship rings in a ceremony before the team's home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented the rings with Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

The rings were crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills.

Warriors fans interested in buying single-game tickets from the team can do so by visiting warriors.com.

Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:

  • Opening Night, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City

  • Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix

  • 1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington

  • Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lucky on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans

  • 2018 Championship Replica Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis

  • Rick Barry Poster Giveaway: all fans will receive a Warriors legend Rick Barry poster on Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee

  • Splash Brothers Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando

