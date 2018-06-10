GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland expected to draw up to 1 million people

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade in Oakland! If you can't make it in person, we have you covered -- ABC7 is bringing you live coverage online and on TV!

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Up to a million people will likely flood into downtown Oakland for the Golden State Warriors victory parade Tuesday, and celebrants should expect traffic and delays all day, city officials said.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Warriors victory parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. It starts on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.

Street closures and no-parking zones are expected to make driving in downtown Oakland difficult starting early Tuesday. Fans are urged to take public transportation, because parking will be limited and will fill up very early, according to city officials.

VIDEO: A look at the Warriors 2018 victory parade route
The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade! Here's a look at where the route will take you on Tuesday in Oakland.



To get to the celebration, those riding BART should get off at the 12th or 19th Street stations, transit officials said. Those who don't own a Clipper card are encouraged to buy one a day or two early to avoid lines at ticket machines.

DO'S & DONT'S: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade

BART parking lots will be packed, according to transit officials, so fans should either take the bus, walk or get dropped off at the station when beginning their trip to downtown Oakland.

If you can't make it in person, we have you covered -- ABC7 will bring you live coverage online and on TV!

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsparadeNBAGolden State Warriors 2018 ParadeOakland
