OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Up to a million people will likely flood into downtown Oakland for the Golden State Warriors victory parade Tuesday, and celebrants should expect traffic and delays all day, city officials said.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Warriors victory parade
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. It starts on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.
Street closures and no-parking zones are expected to make driving in downtown Oakland difficult starting early Tuesday. Fans are urged to take public transportation, because parking will be limited and will fill up very early, according to city officials.
VIDEO: A look at the Warriors 2018 victory parade route
To get to the celebration, those riding BART should get off at the 12th or 19th Street stations, transit officials said. Those who don't own a Clipper card are encouraged to buy one a day or two early to avoid lines at ticket machines.
DO'S & DONT'S: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade
BART parking lots will be packed, according to transit officials, so fans should either take the bus, walk or get dropped off at the station when beginning their trip to downtown Oakland.
If you can't make it in person, we have you covered -- ABC7 will bring you live coverage online and on TV!
Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
DUBS HYPE HERE
- Warriors flying back from Ohio after NBA Finals win over Cavs
- PHOTOS: Dub Nation goes wild after Warriors sweep Cavs in Finals
- VIDEO: Aerials of Oakland, SF celebrating after Warriors beat Cavs, clinch title
- Warriors fans line up for gear outside Oracle Arena after NBA Finals win
- VIDEO: Concord Warriors fans celebrate epic NBA title
- 'No better feeling': Warriors' Curry talks epic sweep of Cavs
- VIDEO: Klay Thompson is ready to celebrate with his dog Rocco
- VIDEO: Warriors ball out with over $400K of champagne in celebration of NBA title
- 'Looking forward to celebrating': Warriors' Shaun Livingston talks NBA Finals sweep over Cavs
- 'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs
- Dynasty Warriors: Golden State proves unstoppable in title run
- Warriors owner expects to sign Steve Kerr to contract extension
- LeBron James on future with Cavaliers: 'No idea at this point'
- NBA commissioner on Donald Trump decision: 'Politics have always been part of players' lives'
- VIDEO: Concord Warriors fans celebrate epic NBA title
- Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP
- NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors' third title, LeBron's free agency and Finals MVP decision
- LeBron James and Stephen Curry: Cavs, Warriors won't visit White House
- Warriors star Kevin Durant pays for first year of college for four Bay Area students
- 'Be better tomorrow:' LeBron James walks out of NBA Finals presser
- VIDEO: Steph and Riley Curry share secret handshake in celebration of Warriors win
- 7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors star Kevin Durant
- 7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Stephen Curry and his family
- 7 THINGS: To know and love about Klay Thompson
- 7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors' Draymond Green
- HERO WORSHIP: How the Golden State Warriors unite and inspire fans
- PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2017-2018 season
- Warriors super fan from San Carlos defies the odds
- Kevin Durant discusses heroic performance in NBA Finals Game 3
- Warriors players' families thrilled with Game 3 win
- Actors Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner discuss new movie, Game 1
- Klay Thompson's singular focus allows the Warriors to be the Warriors
- Kevin Durant confirms that he will re-sign with Warriors
- Is Draymond Green a Hall of Famer?
- Golden State Warriors themed library cards available
- 4-year-old member of Dub Nation still shooting hoops, cheering on Warriors' Steph Curry
- Golden State Warriors themed library cards available