Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are playing against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

The team flew to San Antonio Wednesday for Game 3 and shortly after landing, they learned that the wife of San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passed away. The couple was married for more than four decades.
VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."


There are many ties between the Warriors and Spurs as Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr played for and was mentored by Popovich. "Pop might be one of the most admired man in the NBA for many reasons and there's an outpouring of support and grief from everybody around the league," said Kerr. "But it hits home especially for those of us who were apart of this Spurs family and have been so impacted by Pop and Erin over the years, so it's a tough day."

The Spurs will be without Popovich for Thursday night's Game 3 at home against Golden State.


San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker says the Spurs will do their best to get a win for Popovich.

San Antonio lost the first two games of the first-round playoff series on the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
