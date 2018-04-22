GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs

Warriors' Kevin Durant is guarded by Spurs' Danny Green during Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are playing against the San Antonio Spurs today for Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs today. You can watch the game on ABC7 starting at 12 p.m.!

The San Antonio Spurs will play without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale against the Golden State Warriors as he grieves the death of his wife.

Spurs assistant Ettore Messina coached San Antonio in Game 3 and will again Sunday afternoon.

Erin Popovich passed away Wednesday from a long-term illness. Gregg and Erin were married four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."



"You know how important Pop is, not only for us players, but the whole organization and the whole NBA," Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said after practice Saturday. "We probably are in a better situation emotionally and hopefully it fuels us. But it's hard to tell how a team is going to react."

Golden State won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Antonio SpursGolden State Warriorscelebritycelebrity deathsNBAnba playoffsu.s. & worldTexasOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
Popovich to miss Game 3 against Warriors after death of his wife
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News