Warriors warning fans about counterfeit tickets

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The team issued a mid-season "fraud alert" Friday for single-game tickets, saying more than 400 fans have been turned away after buying tickets from non-verified third party sellers.

"There has been a significant uptick in fraudulent tickets as this season has progressed," said the Warriors in a statement.

The Warriors Christmas game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers saw the highest fraud of the season with 45 fans denied entry.

The back-to-back NBA Champions encourage fans to buy directly from the team at warriors.com.

