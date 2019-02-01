Warriors warning fans about counterfeit tickets

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Dub Nation, check your tickets. The Golden State Warriors are warning fans about counterfeit tickets.
The team issued a mid-season "fraud alert" Friday for single-game tickets, saying more than 400 fans have been turned away after buying tickets from non-verified third party sellers.
"There has been a significant uptick in fraudulent tickets as this season has progressed," said the Warriors in a statement.
The Warriors Christmas game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers saw the highest fraud of the season with 45 fans denied entry.
The back-to-back NBA Champions encourage fans to buy directly from the team at warriors.com.
