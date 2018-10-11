GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors offering tickets with no fees for October and November games

The Golden State Warriors are teaming up with Ticketmaster and waving single-game ticket fees for October and November home games.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Listen up, #DubNation! Getting tickets to see the Golden State Warriors play at Oracle Arena in Oakland just got a little more affordable.

RELATED: Warriors talk upcoming season after whirlwind championship win

The back-to-back NBA Champions are teaming up with Ticketmaster and waving single-game ticket fees for October and November home games.

So, how much can you save? We searched for some of the least and most expensive seats.

Here's what we found, no online ticket fees means you'll save about $24 on a standard ticket and about $260 for a courtside seat.



The offer is good through Sunday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m.



Warriors fans interested in buying single-game tickets from the team can do so by visiting warriors.com.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors bring the hype for 2018-2018 Media Day

Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:

-Opening Night, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City

-Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix

-1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington

-Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lucky on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans

-2018 Championship Replica Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis

-Rick Barry Poster Giveaway: all fans will receive a Warriors legend Rick Barry poster on Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee

-Splash Brothers Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando

