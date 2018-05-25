Warriors worries? Why it's not time to panic

The defending NBA champions' date with destiny is in serious jeopardy. The Warriors are one game away from elimination. Let that sink in.A roster constructed with four All-Stars -- two of which are former league MVPs -- could be sent packing as early as Saturday. But it's not time to panic yet, despite the sentiment on social media.The Warriors are considered 10-point favorites by Las Vegas oddsmakers to win Game 6 at Oracle Arena. They are historically tough to beat at home, and Rockets star point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out with a strained right hamstring.All things considered, the Warriors still have a good shot at advancing to their 4th NBA Finals in as many years. Head coach Steve Kerr certainly agrees:"I feel great about where we are right now," he said after his team's 98-94 loss in Game 5. "That may sound crazy, but I feel it."The Warriors host the Houston Rockets Saturday night at Oracle Arena. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.