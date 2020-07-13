Sports

Washington Redskins to shed name Monday, according to reports

Washington Redskins helmets sits on the field before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to "retire" the name. Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.

The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name. In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they "expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashington d.c.nflu.s. & worldrace in americawashington redskins
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds join peaceful BLM march in Martinez
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Martinez woman's tires slashed, believes crime is racially motivated
SF tech CEO reportedly resigns after video captures racist rant in CA restaurant
State's watch list grows to 30 counties
COVID-19 updates: 2 more San Quentin inmates die from coronavirus
SF hospital ID's patient after seeking public's help, officials say
Show More
Contra Costa Co. announces new rules for religious services, outdoor dining after COVID-19 spike
Elvis Presley's grandson dead at 27: agent
Fire threatens structures in Martinez, though none damaged, officials say
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates birthday this week
One dead, one injured in SF house fire
More TOP STORIES News