SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WATCH LIVE: 49ers discuss QB Jimmy Garoppolo's ACL injury

The San Francisco 49ers are addressing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's torn ACL at a press conference in Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

WATCH LIVE: 49ers discuss Jimmy Garoppolo's torn ACL



Garoppolo underwent an MRI Monday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan planned to address the injury at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m.

