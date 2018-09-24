WATCH LIVE: 49ers discuss QB Jimmy Garoppolo's ACL injury

The #49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL.



San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

