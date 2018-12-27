COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Four college football superfans are living atop a billboard in downtown San Jose for 12 days, competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoff. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Four college football superfans are living together atop an ESPN billboard in downtown San Jose, competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoff.

LIVE WatchESPN: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

Yes, they're living on a billboard full time for 12 days, starting on December Dec. 27, 2018.

Each fan represents a team in the playoffs. Our sister station, ESPN, created the billboard on Almaden Blvd.

The fans will compete in challenges and get eliminated if their team loses.

The last fan standing will get to go to the National Championship game.

Meet the fans:

Llyas Ross Sr - Alabama Crimson Tide

EMBED More News Videos

Llyas Ross Sr. from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is a proud Crimson Tide fan and three-tour U.S. Army veteran.


Jeanette Kim - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanette Kim from New York City, New York, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.



Nancy Volland - Clemson Tigers

EMBED More News Videos

Nancy Volland from Mount Dora, Florida, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.



Ruben Hunter - Oklahoma Sooners.

EMBED More News Videos

Ruben Hunter from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.


How to watch:

The challenge will be livestreamed for 12 days and will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.

Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, Monday, Jan. 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNcollege footballfootballNotre Dame Fighting IrishSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TCU beats Cal 10-7 in overtime of wild Cheez-It Bowl
San Jose Christmas in the Park closes early due to college football
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Keith Urban to perform at College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium
More college football
SPORTS
The Year That ... : What we'd bet baseball in 2018 will be remembered for forever
The top moments in the hockey world in 2018
TCU beats Cal 10-7 in overtime of wild Cheez-It Bowl
Steve Kerr not concerned about Warriors' blowout loss to Lakers, other struggles
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
Community remembers fallen Newman officer
Accuweather Forecast: Becoming breezy today
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
911 dispatcher helps save 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned on Christmas
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
ICE makes changes at the U.S. border after second in-custody death
Show More
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
BevMo warns customers of hack that may have exposed payment information
TCU beats Cal 10-7 in overtime of wild Cheez-It Bowl
Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
More News