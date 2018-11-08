SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

WATCH LIVE TODAY: San Francisco Giants to hold public celebration of Willie McCovey's life

MCCOVEY CELEBRATED: The Giants are inviting fans to AT&T Ballpark to honor Hall of Fame legend Willie McCovey, who passed away on Oct. 31. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fans are invited to attend a public celebration of life at AT&T Park today for Willie McCovey, a San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Fame baseball player.

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Giants to celebrate Willie McCovey

McCovey is remembered not only for his National Baseball Hall of Fame career, but his class and graciousness off the field as well.

The celebration, which will include members of McCovey's family, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the park at 24 Willie Mays Plaza.

McCovey was 80 years old. He died last Wednesday of ongoing health issues, according to Giants officials.

Fans can enter through the Willie Mays Plaza gates at Third and King streets.

Guests are urged to take public transit to the park because Lot A will not be open for parking. Public parking will be available at piers 30/32 and other places around the park.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
