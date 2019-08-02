Golden State Warriors

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Warriors president to get keys to Chase Center

(KGO-TV)

By and Casey Pratt
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a big day for the Golden State Warriors! President Rick Welts is getting the keys to Chase Center.

RELATED: ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center

ABC7 News will be the only station there when he unlocks the Dubs' new home for the first time.

RELATED: San Francisco unveils new street name, Warriors Way

Check back here at about 12:15 p.m. to stream this special moment in Warriors history live.

See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsconstructionbasketballchase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Klay on ACL injury: 'Most tragic part of sports'
Warriors Way: San Francisco's newest street name
Alameda officials haven't decided if filing charges against Raptors GM
Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO to ban plastic water bottle sales
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
Case against man accused of killing Nia Wilson postponed
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
Show More
Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
EB I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole
With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons
More TOP STORIES News