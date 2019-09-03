WATCH LIVE: Golden State Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center in San Francisco

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chase Center, the team's new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhoodWarriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob, Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber and President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts will join Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Lemkau for this historic ceremony and celebration.The Warriors first announced their move to San Francisco on May 22, 2012, broke ground on Chase Center on Jan. 17, 2017 and will open the doors for the first public event this Friday when they host Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.