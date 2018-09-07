OAKLAND RAIDERS

WATCH MONDAY: Oakland Raiders season opener against Rams on ABC7

Oakland Raiders helmet (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Are you ready for some football? The Oakland Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum on Monday. And you can watch the game, only on ABC7!

ABC7's pre-game coverage of the home opener begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff starting at 7:20 p.m. And be sure to catch "After the Game" with Larry Beil and Mindi Bach following the season opener.

"Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune will be pre-empted Monday night and will not run overnight, as they sometimes do. Additionally, because KGO is carrying the Raiders-Rams on Monday, "Bachelor in Paradise" will air in its entirety starting at 1:05 a.m. Watch or record Monday's episode overnight at 1:05 a.m.

Get the latest updates on the Raiders here.

RECENT RAIDERS STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersfootballnfllos angeles ramsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders face explosive Rams after stunning trade
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
Raiders players, fans react to Khalil Mack trade
Derek Carr: Khalil Mack trade a downer but shock is gone
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
2011 rap song featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant released
Boyz II Men's 'sexy' national anthem heats up internet
Steph Curry says Warriors targeting three-peat
Richard Sherman: Lockout 'going to happen' when CBA expires
More Sports
Top Stories
Bay Area child, senior care company owners accused of running human trafficking ring
Ritzy SF home littered with drug paraphernalia, trash after Airbnb rental
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
Attorneys speak out after date set for Ghost Ship trial
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
Baby sun bear born at Chester Zoo takes her very first steps
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
Show More
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Mom, 3-year-old trampled by giraffe apparently protecting its calf
Urban Shield underway in Pleasanton with changes
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Judge sets April 2 trial date in Ghost Ship Fire case
More News