SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

WATCH NOW: San Francisco Giants hold public celebration of Willie McCovey's life

EMBED </>More Videos

MCCOVEY CELEBRATED: The Giants are inviting fans to AT&T Ballpark to honor Hall of Fame legend Willie McCovey, who passed away on Oct. 31. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fans are invited to attend a public celebration of life at AT&T Park today for Willie McCovey, a San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Fame baseball player.

WATCH NOW: Giants celebrate Willie McCovey

McCovey is remembered not only for his National Baseball Hall of Fame career, but his class and graciousness off the field as well.

The celebration, which will include members of McCovey's family, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the park at 24 Willie Mays Plaza.

RELATED: Fans pay tribute to San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey

McCovey was 80 years old. He died last Wednesday of ongoing health issues, according to Giants officials.

Fans can enter through the Willie Mays Plaza gates at Third and King streets.

RELATED: Athletes, notable figures react to death of San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey

Guests are urged to take public transit to the park because Lot A will not be open for parking. Public parking will be available at piers 30/32 and other places around the park.

For more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants, visit this page.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBSan Francisco Giantsbaseballcelebrity deathsAT&TmemorialSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Willie McCovey, Hall of Famer and Giants legend, dies at age 80
Fans pay tribute to Giants legend Willie McCovey
Fans continue to mourn passing of Giants legend Willie McCovey
Athletes, notable figures react to death of SF Giants legend Willie McCovey
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Giants hire Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi as head of baseball operations
Breaking down the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
SF Giants to hold public celebration of Willie McCovey's life
Finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
Bucks, Antetokounmpo provide challenge for Warriors
Rising Chargers face sliding Raiders
Sharks, Stars set for first meeting of season
Warriors' Draymond Green out vs. Bucks with sprained toe
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks survivor also escaped Vegas mass shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Wildfire forces evacuations in Butte County
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland Hills
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Show More
BART reopens MacArthur Station after medical emergency
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Accuweather Forecast: High fire danger
More News