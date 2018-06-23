OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --While the Oakland A's are away, the Warriors and others will play. Golden State star JaVale McGee hosted his annual celebrity charity softball game at the Oakland Coliseum on June 23. The event benefitted Juglife, McGee's foundation which promotes access to clean drinking water.
"We get to go to Uganda and build water wells...so that's a beautiful thing," McGee told reporters before the event.
RELATED: JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game
"I missed it last year, so I'm looking forward to participating and getting involved," McGee's teammate, Steph Curry, told reporters. Curry noted he used to play baseball when he was a kid.
That definitely isn't the case for Warriors Center Zaza Pachulia, who was born in Eastern Europe. "Baseball is not necessarily a European sport," he said with a smile, noting the game would amount to the second time in his life he's held a bat.
VIDEO: JaVale McGee does the weather at ABC7 News with Spencer Christian
The game turned out to be a great time. When else are you going to see Steph Curry face off against the Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch? Lynch pitched to the three-point king, but Curry brought the power.
But Lynch found his beast mode later. Ever wonder what a linebacker feels when Lynch is coming right at him? Even in a leisurely game, the Oakland star was pretty intimidating.
VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
But the score isn't what matters to McGee "Water's extremely important," he said. "That's what the point of this is."
To learn more about Juglife, click visit juglifewater.com.