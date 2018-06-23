GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors stars, other sports celebs play softball to help Javale McGee's Juglife charity

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors stars, other sports celebs play softball to help Javale McGee's Juglife charity (1 of 2)

Best moments from charity softball game featuring Warriors, other sports stars

Warriors players and other sports stars walked a red carpet and played softball for JaVale McGee's Juglife, a charity promoting access to clean drinking water. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
While the Oakland A's are away, the Warriors and others will play. Golden State star JaVale McGee hosted his annual celebrity charity softball game at the Oakland Coliseum on June 23. The event benefitted Juglife, McGee's foundation which promotes access to clean drinking water.

"We get to go to Uganda and build water wells...so that's a beautiful thing," McGee told reporters before the event.

RELATED: JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game

"I missed it last year, so I'm looking forward to participating and getting involved," McGee's teammate, Steph Curry, told reporters. Curry noted he used to play baseball when he was a kid.

That definitely isn't the case for Warriors Center Zaza Pachulia, who was born in Eastern Europe. "Baseball is not necessarily a European sport," he said with a smile, noting the game would amount to the second time in his life he's held a bat.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee does the weather at ABC7 News with Spencer Christian
EMBED More News Videos

JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.


The game turned out to be a great time. When else are you going to see Steph Curry face off against the Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch? Lynch pitched to the three-point king, but Curry brought the power.

But Lynch found his beast mode later. Ever wonder what a linebacker feels when Lynch is coming right at him? Even in a leisurely game, the Oakland star was pretty intimidating.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
EMBED More News Videos

JaVale McGee gave everyone a ton of fun moments at the parade, but this one pretty much takes the cake. He looked like a reporter out on the parade route when he took Dion Lim's microphone and rocked a live hit. You go, JaVale!


But the score isn't what matters to McGee "Water's extremely important," he said. "That's what the point of this is."

To learn more about Juglife, click visit juglifewater.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorscharityOakland Raidersstephen curryMarshawn Lynchkevin durantbasketballOakland Athleticsbaseballdrinking waterwater conservationoakland coliseumOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game
VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News