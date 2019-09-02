Golden State Warriors

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Golden State Warriors to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center, the team's new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood

The event, which is closed to the public, starts at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Check back here to watch live!

Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob, Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber and President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts will join Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Lemkau for this historic ceremony and celebration.

The Warriors first announced their move to San Francisco on May 22, 2012, broke ground on Chase Center on Jan. 17, 2017 and will open the doors for the first public event this Friday when they host Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors.

