San Francisco 49ers

WATCH AT 5PM: San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy G expected to play vs. Denver Broncos on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo will be starting in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos on ABC7.

Jimmy G thew five straight interceptions in practice the other day.

"It's also about, I think guys who have very talented arms think they can make every throw. Sometimes, you've got to learn that, I know you can make it, but the percentages go way down, progress to the next guy. If there's two guys on this guy, I know you can get it in there, you're that talented, but it's a lot easier if you can just move to the next guy. I think it can be a compliment, but also it can be a detriment to him, too," said Shanahan.

You can watch the 49ers take on the Broncos Monday night starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7,

See more stories and videos related to the San Francisco 49ers here.

Programming Notes:

Watch or record tonight's episode of Jeopardy only starting at 8:30 p.m.

You can watch tonight's episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" in its entirety starting at 9 p.m. "Grand Hotel" will air in its entirety starting at 2:40 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersjimmy garoppolonflfootballdenver broncos
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Training camp MVPs for all 32 NFL teams
Does George Kittle ever have a bad day?
49ers and Red Cross team up for blood drive to save lives
Garoppolo bounces back with solid scrimmage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF assault suspect to be booked into jail on previous warrant
AccuWeather Forecast: Pleasant today, another heat wave coming
ABC7 Catch-Up: Back to school, tiny apartments, bottle ban, oldest web cam
Traffic safety increased as students return to SFUSD
Steph Curry to fund Howard University golf program
Live reaction | NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Show More
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Sex offender caught for chasing women in San Rafael
Funeral held for glacier in Iceland
Embarcadero BART Station phases out paper tickets
Governor Newsom to sign law to limit shootings by police
More TOP STORIES News