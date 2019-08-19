SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo will be starting in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos on ABC7.
Jimmy G thew five straight interceptions in practice the other day.
"It's also about, I think guys who have very talented arms think they can make every throw. Sometimes, you've got to learn that, I know you can make it, but the percentages go way down, progress to the next guy. If there's two guys on this guy, I know you can get it in there, you're that talented, but it's a lot easier if you can just move to the next guy. I think it can be a compliment, but also it can be a detriment to him, too," said Shanahan.
You can watch the 49ers take on the Broncos Monday night starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7,
See more stories and videos related to the San Francisco 49ers here.
Programming Notes:
Watch or record tonight's episode of Jeopardy only starting at 8:30 p.m.
You can watch tonight's episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" in its entirety starting at 9 p.m. "Grand Hotel" will air in its entirety starting at 2:40 a.m.
WATCH AT 5PM: San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy G expected to play vs. Denver Broncos on ABC7
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More