WATCH TONIGHT AT 5 P.M.: Warriors face off against LA Lakers on ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. --The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC7 tonight.
LeBron James returned to the court Thursday night following a 17-game injury absence and helped his Los Angeles Lakers escape with a win over the Clippers. However, the Lakers said Saturday afternoon that he will not be playing in tonight's game due to "load management."
RELATED: Warriors seek payback against Lakers
James fell one assist shy of a triple-double and hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to send the Lakers to a 123-120 victory over their co-tenants. He delivered 24 points and 14 rebounds while playing 40 minutes in his first game since straining his left groin in a rout of Golden State on Christmas Day. The Lakers went 6-11 in his absence to fall into a ninth-place tie with Sacramento in the NBA's Western Conference.
RELATED: Coach Kerr hits major milestone: 300 career wins
The Warriors were humbled on national television by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Their 11-game winning streak came to an end in a 113-104 defeat in DeMarcus Cousins' home debut for Golden State.
Take a look at more stories, videos and pictures of the Golden State Warriors.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV