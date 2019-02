WATCH TONIGHT AT 5 P.M.: Warriors face off against LA Lakers on ABC7

The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC7 tonight.LeBron James returned to the court Thursday night following a 17-game injury absence and helped his Los Angeles Lakers escape with a win over the Clippers. However, the Lakers said Saturday afternoon that he will not be playing in tonight's game due to "load management."James fell one assist shy of a triple-double and hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to send the Lakers to a 123-120 victory over their co-tenants. He delivered 24 points and 14 rebounds while playing 40 minutes in his first game since straining his left groin in a rout of Golden State on Christmas Day. The Lakers went 6-11 in his absence to fall into a ninth-place tie with Sacramento in the NBA's Western Conference.The Warriors were humbled on national television by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Their 11-game winning streak came to an end in a 113-104 defeat in DeMarcus Cousins' home debut for Golden State.