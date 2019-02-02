GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WATCH TONIGHT AT 5 P.M.: Warriors face off against LA Lakers on ABC7

Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins celebrates a score with Draymond Green during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC7 tonight.

LeBron James returned to the court Thursday night following a 17-game injury absence and helped his Los Angeles Lakers escape with a win over the Clippers. However, the Lakers said Saturday afternoon that he will not be playing in tonight's game due to "load management."

RELATED: Warriors seek payback against Lakers

James fell one assist shy of a triple-double and hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to send the Lakers to a 123-120 victory over their co-tenants. He delivered 24 points and 14 rebounds while playing 40 minutes in his first game since straining his left groin in a rout of Golden State on Christmas Day. The Lakers went 6-11 in his absence to fall into a ninth-place tie with Sacramento in the NBA's Western Conference.

RELATED: Coach Kerr hits major milestone: 300 career wins

The Warriors were humbled on national television by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Their 11-game winning streak came to an end in a 113-104 defeat in DeMarcus Cousins' home debut for Golden State.

Take a look at more stories, videos and pictures of the Golden State Warriors.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsbasketballstephen currydraymond greenkevin durantsteve kerrlebron jamesLos Angeles LakersOaklandSan FranciscoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors seek payback against Lakers
A look inside Ayesha Curry's pop up shop in Oakland
Warriors warning fans about counterfeit tickets
Nikola Jokic, Ben Simmons highlight first-time All-Star selections
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
A's closer Blake Treinen wins arbitration case, to make $6.4M
Warriors seek payback against Lakers
Jonathan Cheechoo on being a one-hit wonder, Sharks fans and those YouTube songs
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
VIDEO: Time out the Bay Area rain storm
Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, gusty wind
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
North Bay officials close Park and Ride, open emergency weather shelters
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy and windy with a chance of thunderstorms
Show More
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
Stormy weather impacts flights in and out of SFO
Nancy Pelosi calls on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to 'do the right thing'
Va. Governor Northam says he is not in racist photo, will not resign, Democrat claims
More News