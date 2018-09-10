OAKLAND RAIDERS

WATCH TONIGHT: Oakland Raiders season opener against Rams on ABC7

Oakland Raiders helmet (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Are you ready for some football? The Oakland Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum on Monday. And you can watch the game, only on ABC7!

ABC7's pre-game coverage of the home opener begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff starting at 7:20 p.m. And be sure to catch "After the Game" with Larry Beil and Mindi Bach following the season opener.

Programming Note: Due to bringing you the Raiders-Rams Monday Night Football game, "Bachelor in Paradise" will air in its entirety overnight starting at 1:05 a.m. "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune will be pre-empted and will not run overnight.

Get the latest updates on the Raiders here.

