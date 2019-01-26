GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WATCH: Warriors take on Celtics on ABC7

A Golden State Warriors "connected jersey" is seen in this undated image. (Photo courtesy: @warriors/Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Celtics have gone 19-5 at home at the TD Garden. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 16.6 fast break points per game, led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.5.

You can catch all the action when the Warriors take on the Celtics on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.

The Warriors are 16-8 on the road. Golden State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 18-1 when winning the turnover battle. The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 16.3 points and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Morris has averaged 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Draymond Green ranks first on the Warriors with 7.3 assists and scores 7.2 points. Curry has averaged 31.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 130.5 points, 49.1 rebounds, 33.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Jabari Bird: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: day to day (illness).

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out for season (torn left pectoral), Jonas Jerebko: out (personal).

