WE ARE DUB NATION: Meet some of the Warriors fiercest fans

Cleveland, are you ready for this? Dub Nation is.The NBA's reigning champs face off against the Cavs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, and Warriors fans are amped up with lots of Dub love. Here's what they had to say about their favorite team: Watch the NBA Finals on ABC7!"They don't talk much during the playoffs. They dance a lot, but it's playoff time, and it's serious business." - Joy Medley on her and Stephen Curry (complete with mouthpiece!) puppets, who were born about a year and a half ago and come to as many Warriors games as possible"The Warriors are impossible to beat. You know Humpty Dumpty and all the king's horses and all the king's men and how he fell off the wall and can never be put back together again? The other teams keep breaking their egg and have to keep trying to fix it. The Warriors haven't broken their egg. They're still on the wall." - 7-year-old Robert Wendeln, Dubs fan and nursery rhymes pro"Everyone who knows me, knows I'm a man of suits. I have suits of all different types. And I love the Warriors. So, as more crazy suits came out, I did a search for 'Warriors suit' and finally came (up with this). I typically can pull this off, and most people can't." - Joe Houston, lifelong Dubs fan and social media-savvy connoisseur of fancy suits"I've been coming to the games since they were 20 bucks, and I could walk down dang near courtside ... the crazy bad years where you just stuck with 'em, just waiting for this day to happen. From 'We Believe' to here we are. (To be a true fan) has to do with the suffering for so long. Did we really even think this day would come? Now it's been the norm. It's almost normal for us to expect to win." - Bobby Boyd, forever Dubs fan"I was born in Oakland, so I've been a true fan my whole life. I didn't just get on the bandwagon. We've been season ticket holders since we were watching the games just to see the other teams come. We could sit anywhere we wanted in the arena ... I am a true Dubs girl, a girly Warriors girl." - Angela Wynder, who accessorizes every #Warriors look with pom-poms and bling"Klay Thompson is my favorite. I wrote an opinion paper for school about how great he is and why he's the best player in the NBA. And his number is my age!" (11-year-old Breon Darensburg) "And KD is mine. He helped us a lot and got us a championship. He's so inspiring to little kids." (10-year-old Irshad Miles)"If you caught me the other day, I was a banana - head-to-toe gold with blue accents. So, I switched it up with an entire blue ensemble. I'm in Smurf mode. I want to mix it up and make sure we get that win the right way. - Khaled Taqi-Eddin, owner of 57 Warriors jerseys and proud 12-year season ticket holder"They're the Splash Brothers, but for me they're the 'Tough Brothers'. With both of them (playing), the Warriors should win. All the time. It's like a relationship with brothers (when) they pass the ball, shoot the ball, run for the ball. In court life, they're really brothers - brothers in the ball." - Ethel Jasa, longtime Dubs fan who travels with her own 'Splash Brothers' duo"This is grandpa and grandson's first game together. My father used to bring me to the games when I was little, so I decided to hold on to tradition and bring my child when I had him. Marcus has been watching the Dubs since Qwanda was pregnant and since Curry has been in the league. We've seen two championships - going on three - and four NBA Finals. So, right now we have a historical thing going down with all the Faulkner generations - my father, me and my son. We're just trying to keep the Warriors spirit alive." - Marcus Faulkner, with 5-year-old son Marcus, dad Joseph, and partner Qwanda Simpson"We've been Warriors fans all our lives. We were even honorary team members 20 years ago and got to go in the locker room. Those were the 'We Believe' years. Now, it gives us a reason to hang out." - Jonathan Yee, who with twin brother Michael, has been a Dubs season ticket holder for 11 years"Curry is so fantastic to watch and does so much for the community. I just love him, his wife and them together as a family. We need that in these trying times with so much negativity and hostility going on. Kindness can weaken that and show this world isn't so bad after all." - Vonda Johnson, lifetime Warriors fan and member of the unofficial @stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry fan clubs"My favorite memory? My dad told me KD was moving to the Warriors. He was always my favorite player, and it was just like, 'oh my gosh', just freaking out. I didn't know what to think. I mean, he was my favorite. And he was coming to the Warriors!" - Thomas DeLambert, 12, whose room is decorated in homage to the Dubs, complete with a framed Kevin Durant jersey and autograph."It's a memory we're going to share together. We go out to bars together to watch Warriors games. Now, she gets to experience the roar of Oracle. When the Warriors play, it gets electric here." - Lifelong fan Jason Gallegos on bringing daughter, Abby, to her first-ever playoff game