Super Bowl 2020 Forecast: Rain then sunshine in Miami, chilly temps in Bay Area

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has a bright forecast for South Beach and hopefully, our 49ers!
Plus, she takes a look at the changes in our weather here in the Bay Area for the outdoor watch parties on Sunday.
According to Accuweather, clouds and sunshine are expected throughout the day for pre-game tailgates, concerts and other festivities with a high temperature in the lower to middle 70s F. A normal high in Miami on Feb. 2 is 77.
Accuweather says underneath a clear to partly cloudy sky, the temperature will fall to the middle to upper 60s by the time of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST and drop to near 60 by the time a new Super Bowl Champion is crowned.
Here are some watch parties in the Bay Area:
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.
