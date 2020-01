Super Bowl 2020: Forecast: Dry and windy on Sunday in Miami

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- Whether you are headed to Miami to watch the 49ers play in Super Bowl LIV or are wondering if it is going to rain on Sunday, you are going to want the forecast for the week.Miami has the reputation for being warm and sunny it also hosted the only Super Bowl played in the rain.The Bears and Colts battled not only one another but the elements in Super Bowl XLI. The rain did not let up either for Prince's halftime show.Things are looking good though this week. ABC7 meteorologist Mike Nicco says it looks like it will rain on Saturday but everything should clear out in plenty of time for game day.The temperature is expected to be in the 70s and humidity should be fairly low.