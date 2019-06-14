Golden State Warriors

What Draymond Green gave up to get in shape for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What would you do to win a world championship? Draymond Green went extreme to get in shape for the finals.

He gave up sugar, liquor, everything fried-- and, perhaps more importantly-- a couple of things he apparently loves: Hot Cheetos and Cheddar and Sour Cream Ruffles.

Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Cohen writes about Draymond's diet. He stopped eating all the junk food he loves.

Instead of the Hot Cheetos, he has pineapples and mangoes. Instead of the Ruffles, it's strawberries and bananas. He also hits the weight room after every game.

And get this-- Draymond became a regular at Soul Cycle.

By the time the playoffs began, he lost 25 pounds in a month.

