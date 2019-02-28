Why Giants fans should be happy Harper isn't coming to San Francisco

Signing a player to a reported 13-year, $330 million deal isn't always the best idea.
Harper would have been fun and created some buzz for #SFGIants but 10 years is a LOOOONG TIME. The last thing this team needed was to lock in more bad lengthy deals— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 28, 2019
Sure, the Philadelphia Phillies have apparently landed the biggest prize of the free agent market in 26-year-old Harper, but he wasn't a good fit for the Giants, anyway.
The Giants didn't hire Farhan Zaidi, a disciple of Billy Beane and the A's way of thinking, to make big splash free agent signings.
They hired him to rebuild the roster. A 13-year, $330 contract certainly limits your flexibility, and the 89-loss Giants aren't exactly one player away from being an instant contender.
I wouldn't sign anyone for a 10-plus year contract in any business.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 28, 2019
Harper is a fine ballplayer. But maybe not nine-figure fine.
In his seven MLB seasons he's eclipsed 100 RBI just one time. Eclipsed 140 games played three times.
Since his MVP season in 2015, he's averaged just 2.5 WAR (wins above replacement player). Do you really want to pay $25+ million per year for 2.5 extra wins? No.
Sure it stings a little today, but the Giants will be better off for it.
