Williams helps Pirates blank Giants 4-0

SAN FRANCISCO -- Trevor Williams and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Saturday night.

Josh Bell homered for the second time in three days. Elias Diaz added two hits for the Pirates after coming in as an injury replacement for Francisco Cervelli.

The start of the game was delayed for a ceremony honoring home run king Barry Bonds, who became the 10th player in Giants history to have his jersey retired. Several of his former teammates and managers, including Dusty Baker and Jim Leyland, were on hand.

Buster Posey and Evan Longoria had two hits apiece for San Francisco. The Giants have lost nine of their last 11 home games.

Williams had been scheduled to pitch a day earlier, but manager Clint Hurdle went with Clay Holmes to give the rest of the rotation extra rest.

It worked just fine.

Williams (10-8) allowed five hits and walked one in seven innings. The right-hander has allowed two runs over his last 29 innings -- a 0.62 ERA.

Williams has been the starter in seven of the Pirates' 13 shutouts this season.

Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez retired three batters each to complete the shutout.

Bell continued his strong series since coming off the disabled list earlier in the week. He stopped a 0-for-13 slide with a homer on Thursday, then had three hits on Friday.

After grounding into a double play in his first at-bat Saturday, Bell hit his eighth homer off Ty Blach (6-7) in the fourth. Bell's three-run drive came after Gregory Polanco bunted for a leadoff hit and David Freese reached on an infield single.

Blach allowed four runs over four innings in his first start since May 27.

WORTH NOTING

The Pirates called up left-hander Buddy Boshers and right-hander Michael Feliz from Triple-A Indianapolis. Right-handers Clay Holmes and Casey Sadley were sent down.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Cervelli left in the fourth as a precaution getting hit in the facemask by a foul tip in the first. Cervelli has had concussion issues in the past.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (hyperextended knee) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (5-1, 2.34 ERA) pitches the series finale for San Francisco. Rodriguez leads NL rookies in ERA and is tied for second in wins. Right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-6, 3.41 ERA) goes for the Pirates. Pittsburgh has been held scoreless in each of Musgrove's previous two starts.

--

