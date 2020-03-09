With Authority: A's legend Dennis Eckersley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We caught up with A's legend Dennis Eckersley for an extended conversation in a GAZEBO as we count down to baseball season.
The 1992 Cy Young and MVP on the pressure of being a closer and overcoming failure on the biggest stage.
PLUS we go rapid-fire quizzing Eck on definitions from the "Eck-tionary" (the difference between hard cheese and educated cheese), stealing signs, the outlook for the 2020 A's and Eck's personal GLOATING ROOM.
Believe us, the Gloating Room = life goals.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 38 - Recorded March 6, 2020
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!
