With Authority: A's legend Dennis Eckersley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We caught up with A's legend Dennis Eckersley for an extended conversation in a GAZEBO as we count down to baseball season.The 1992 Cy Young and MVP on the pressure of being a closer and overcoming failure on the biggest stage.PLUS we go rapid-fire quizzing Eck on definitions from the "Eck-tionary" (the difference between hard cheese and educated cheese), stealing signs, the outlook for the 2020 A's and Eck's personal GLOATING ROOM.Believe us, the Gloating Room = life goals.