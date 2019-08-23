With Authority: Devin Haney-- Boxing's next superstar

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The next big thing in boxing is about to arrive."I've not seen a fighter as outstanding as Devin Haney since Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is the next big thing - the future of boxing," said Floyd Mayweather Sr.Some call him Mini-Mayweather. They will be calling him world champion in the not too distant future.Lightweight contender Devin Haney talks about starting his pro career in a Mexico bar, unique training techniques not normally used by boxers and his upcoming fight in Madison Square Garden.Haney was born in San Francisco, raised in Oakland and about to go worldwide. He joined us in studio for an in-depth conversation. Believe us, you're going to want to invest in this guy.