With Authority: Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We sat down for a hilarious conversation with "bleeping" Erik Karlsson, the star defenseman for the San Jose Sharks.
The 6-time All-Star and 2-time Norris Trophy winner reveals that he really wanted to be a goalie -- until his dad found a unique and painful way of convincing him that was a bad idea.
He also shares with us why he returned to the Sharks, their chances of winning the Stanley Cup, and his favorite curse word.
Plus: The reasonable explanation for why you will find more than a handful of photos of Erik dressed like a girl.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 25 - Recorded September 17, 2019
