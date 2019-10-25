With Authority Podcast

With Authority: Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, Larry Eats Meatballs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The most prolific eater in the history of the world -- Joey "Jaws" Chestnut -- joins us!

The San Jose native coaches up Larry as he is forced to eat 24 inches of meatball sub to pay off the MLB Meatball Madness bet that originated in Episode 5.

Context: Casey bet Larry the A's would win 15 more games than the Giants, and they did.

Chestnut also gives us all the stomach-churning insights and training techniques that make him a World Record holder in virtually every meaningful competitive eating contest around.

It's the season finale! And it will satisfy your podcast cravings -- we promise!

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 30 - Recorded October 23, 2019
