'With Authority' podcast kicks off 2021 with San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau

Hilarious Door Dash struggles, the secret to longevity and of course, all things hockey - "The Shark" is providing some good laughs on this edition of "With Authority."
By , and Casey Pratt
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Patrick Marleau AKA "Mr. Shark" joins Larry, Casey and Chris for the first With Authority podcast of 2021.

Just before the San Jose Sharks embarked on their 56-game season, the guys caught up with the NHL legend in Arizona (the temporary home of the Sharks), as they finished up training camp and switched gears toward the regular season.

Marleau talks about the challenges of a long stay in a hotel, how the team is stacking up so far and what it would mean for him to win the Stanley Cup.



We also learn about the 41-year-old's tricks of the trade with regards to longevity. What is "grounding" exactly? And how can it help?

You will find out in this podcast.

Some bonuses - Patrick shares a hilarious DoorDash story and the guys work through some technology issues, which make for some good laughs.

