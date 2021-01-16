'With Authority' podcast kicks off 2021 with San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau

WATCH: Bleeping Erik Karlson of the San Jose Sharks on 'With Authority'
Just before the San Jose Sharks embarked on their 56-game season, the guys caught up with the NHL legend in Arizona (the temporary home of the Sharks), as they finished up training camp and switched gears toward the regular season.
Marleau talks about the challenges of a long stay in a hotel, how the team is stacking up so far and what it would mean for him to win the Stanley Cup.
Patrick Marleau is about to begin his 23rd season tomorrow. So what's the 41-year-old's secret to longevity? A grounding blanket. Wait. A what? #WithAuthority #SJSharks https://t.co/PHIPdCSAe7 pic.twitter.com/gzQTxXHlIM— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 14, 2021
We also learn about the 41-year-old's tricks of the trade with regards to longevity. What is "grounding" exactly? And how can it help?
You will find out in this podcast.
Some bonuses - Patrick shares a hilarious DoorDash story and the guys work through some technology issues, which make for some good laughs.
