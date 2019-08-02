With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Madison Bumgarner stays, Mark Melancon goes. And so does the $18 million left on his contract. Lord Zaidi channels hypnosis to shed payroll and improve the Giants.
Arby's should really be sponsoring the A's after the Tanner Roark deal.
Pac-12 After Dark is a bust. Who's ready for mimosas on the Palouse? Does it make any sense to play Pac-12 football games at 9 am?
Who cries at a cartoon? One of our co-hosts.
Plus we channel our inner Jim Harbaugh. The definitive answer to the eternal question -- How much milk do I have to drink to be big enough to be quarterback?
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 16 - Recorded July 31, 2019
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!
