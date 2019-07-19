With Authority: Ryan Bader, SF Giants: Buyers or sellers? and Conspiracy Theories!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bader Two Belts is in the house. Ballator MMA heavyweight AND light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader joins the pod.The streaking San Francisco Giants have surprisingly played themselves into Wild Card contention. For a team in desperate need of a rebuild, it's time to do some soul searching. We'll dive into the options at hand.Meanwhile, the surging A's are expected to contend. After a night of Matt-to-Matt jacks, we'll debate if Olson and Chapman are the best duo in A's history.And then we go off the rails with Moon Landing conspiracies, Chicken Hypnotization, and why you've been voluntarily sending all your data to Russia, comrade.