With Authority: The Keys to the Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stephen Curry will hit jumpers there, Elton John will perform there and thousands of Bay Area fans will eat and drink to their heart's content there.926 days after breaking ground, the new home of the Golden State Warriors is almost complete. Team president Rick Welts received the key to the arena and we were there to talk with him about a project that has been years in the making.This is the first-ever podcast inside the Chase Center.