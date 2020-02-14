With Authority Podcast

With Authority: More A's Ws or Giants Ls, Warriors Get Wiggins, Talking with Tua

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week's special guests: Tua Tagovailo and his father, Galu.

Larry and Casey return from Super Bowl week and dive right into a potential new MLB Meatball Madness Bet.

Will the Oakland Athletics win more games than the San Francisco Giants will lose? Oddsmakers have the A's projected to win 89.5 games, while the Giants are projected to lose 92. Hmmmm.

Or has Larry earned his lesson after eating 24 inches of Meatball Sub with Joey Chestnut after losing last year's bet?

The Golden State Warriors admit that D'Angelo Russell wasn't a great fit. After trading him to Minnesota, Wiggins may deliver much more than they bargained for.

And as a result of a week in Miami, Larry connects with the Tagovailoa family, and Casey's daughter finds a way to cheer up 49ers coach Katie Sowers with a cute drawing after the Super Bowl loss.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 38 - Recorded February 8, 2020
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49erswith authority podcastbaseballathletesoakland athleticspodcast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
With Authority: Spin off with the Harlem Globetrotters
With Authority: 49ers Playoff Edition, New Mugs!
With Authority: Oakland A's Marcus Semien talks career, Super Bowl predictions
With Authority: Tackling Evan Weaver of the California Golden Bears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homelessness and street conditions getting worse, SF Chamber poll says
Dry start to 2020 has some in Bay Area worried about drought
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Beloved French bulldog stolen from SJ salon
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in SoCal
Comedian Jo Koy sells out both nights at SF's Chase Center
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay armed robbery victim speaks out
Show More
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Sassy senior behind legendary San Mateo flower shop busy on Valentine's Day eve
7 things to know about REAL ID
Google fostering use of AI to benefit society
BART looking for ways to rebuild declining ridership
More TOP STORIES News