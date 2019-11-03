Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Injuries: Who are the Dubs starting with Curry, Green, Russell out?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- They may be in a new state-of-the-art arena, but the Warriors are not in their usual 'Golden State.'

Already without their "Splash Brothers" Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Dubs are now rolling out a line-up that Saturday against the Hornets that does not feature Draymond Green or D'Angelo Russell, either.

Green is out with a sprained left index finger, and Russell is out with after rolling an ankle Friday night in the team's loss to the Spurs.

So without their central core, who exactly are the Warriors starting?

There's a few names you may not recognize in the young lineup:

Ky Bowman, age 22, at Point Guard
Jordan Poole (First round draft pick) at Shooting Guard
Glenn Robinson III, age 25, at Small Forward
Eric Paschall, age 22, at Power Forward
Willie Cauley-Stein (age 26, recently back from injury) at Center



When asked about the "emotional toll" of losing so many key players to injury, head coach Steve Kerr sais it's more about getting past the shock factor.

"It's early in the season... I don't think there's an emotional toll. There's more of a reaction." Kerr said. "It's sort of 'What the hell is going on?' type thing. You just have to deal with it and move forward and it's a great opportunity for the young guys."

