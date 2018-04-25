SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Woman who accused 49ers' Reuben Foster of domestic violence recants story

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman who accused San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster of domestic violence has recanted her story. (KGO-TV)

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
The woman who accused San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster of domestic violence has recanted her story.

Elissa Ennis, the former girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, claims her injuries were not caused by Foster, and that she can prove it, according to her attorney.

The 24-year-old linebacker was accused of physically attacking Ennis at their Los Gatos home in February. Foster had been charged with three felonies, including domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon.

FULL LIST: Arrests of San Francisco 49ers players since 2012

"(Foster) did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Ennis' attorney Stephanie Rickard says. "Ennis' injuries were the result of a physical fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight. A video of that fight with another woman has been made available," according to a statement from Rickard.

Click here for more stories and videos on the San Francisco 49ers
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersfootballnflarrestdomestic violenceviolence against womencrimeSanta ClaraSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CEO: Reuben Foster's 49ers future depends on staying out of trouble
John Lynch defends 49ers' handling of Reuben Foster
49ers' Reuben Foster faces domestic violence, assault weapon charges
FULL LIST: SF 49er player arrests since 2012
49ers' Reuben Foster faces domestic violence, weapons charges
49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested for marijuana possession in Alabama
49er linebacker Reuben Foster arrested in Alabama for marijuana possession
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Watson, Garoppolo sharp as Texans top 49ers 16-13
49ers RB Jerick McKinnon to miss rest of preseason with calf strain
Fight breaks out during 49ers and Texans joint practice
Jalen Ramsey criticizes NFL QBs, including Josh Allen, Matt Ryan
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News