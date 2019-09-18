Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale for 2019-2020 season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors tickets are now on sale to the general public.

WARRIORS SCHEDULE 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day

This means you can now buy tickets for games at the Chase Center for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Tickets sales opened up to everyone at 2 pm Wednesday.

RELATED: Warriors reveal 6 new designs for first season in Chase Center

The first regular-season home game is October 24th against the Los Angeles Clippers.

There are three preseason games set for the Chase Center, including LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting on October 5th.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoticketsgamesnbagolden state warriorsfun stuffbasketballu.s. & worldchase centerbay area eventswarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Curry commits to Olympics: 'That is the plan'
Currys begin marketing their foundation Eat. Learn. Play.
Warriors reveal new jersey designs
Stephen Curry hosts charity golf tournament in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Mom, 2 kids hospitalized after crash on Hwy 101 in San Rafael
Father, daughter killed in San Francisco house fire
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
SFO runway project finishing early
VIDEO: Terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off
Show More
UC President Janet Napolitano stepping down
What to watch out for during tarantula mating season
Atlanta man shares touching message with wife during two-day labor
Curry commits to Olympics: 'That is the plan'
Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza
More TOP STORIES News