Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale for 2019-2020 season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors tickets are now on sale to the general public.
This means you can now buy tickets for games at the Chase Center for the 2019-2020 NBA season.
Tickets sales opened up to everyone at 2 pm Wednesday.
The first regular-season home game is October 24th against the Los Angeles Clippers.
There are three preseason games set for the Chase Center, including LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting on October 5th.
