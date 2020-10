Some Glass Fire evacuation orders downgraded to warnings, North Bay residents anxious to return home

EMBED >More News Videos Just like you've probably done if you've visited any of the famous Napa Valley wineries, ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas took a drive down Highway 29 and Silverado Trail in Napa County. Here's what he saw.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One week after it started, the Glass Fire incident is still burning. Although weather conditions may soon aide firefighters, the fire did prompt new evacuation orders Sunday in Northeast Napa County.From the Napa Valley floor, a ridge looked a lot like a smoking volcano.Up close, it was a different story. The newest battleground on the Glass Fire is East of central Calistoga, burning across mountaintops and ravines. A CAL FIRE aerial attack started Sunday Morning.Highway 29 from Robert Louis Stevenson State Park to the Lake County line became a mandatory evacuation zone Sunday.Bulldozers were racing to cut fire lines.After days of red flag conditions, CAL FIRE says cooler temperatures may work in their favor."We are seeing some relief in the weather, but it's going to be 3 to 4 days before it makes a difference," said CAL FIRE Incident Meteorologist Tom Bird.Thousands of evacuees are still out of their homes. V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena was reaching out with free lunches."Everyone has to do their part to help each other, that's what makes the Napa Valley so great," said V. Sattui President Tom Davies.Rachel Ortega and her dog Bubbie were anxious to return home to Calistoga."I'm stressed out at the most, keeping me going is knowing our home is still there," Ortega said.RELATED: Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres burned But Brian Yates has nothing to return to."It roared through taking everybody's place," said Yates.Pictures show rubble that was Yates' family home on Deer Park Road. The Glass fire took all of Daughter Cailtin's memories with it.All the family photos, all the furniture gone, incinerated," said Caitlin Yates Olsen.Now this family, like so many others.. focusing on what they still have."So everything is gone, but I still have my dad," said Yates Olsen.