Reopening California

'It's nice to be open': San Mateo Co. celebrates move to orange tier on St. Patrick's Day

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a lot to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day, especially if you live on the Peninsula.

San Mateo County is the first in the Bay Area to move into the orange tier. It means bars can reopen for outdoor service, and the timing couldn't be better.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme releases 4 'luck-filled' doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day

There were toasts to health, happiness and St. Patrick's day inside O'Neill's Irish Pub in San Mateo.

"I'm here because it's St. Patrick's Day and my name is Erin," said Erin Manogue.

Manogue was enjoying a green beer, while thinking about orange.

"I think today's a great day to celebrate moving into the orange tier, it's exciting we're moving towards more normalcy," said Manogue.

VIDEO: Peninsula residents cautiously optimistic as San Mateo Co. moves to orange tier
EMBED More News Videos

San Mateo County is the first bay area county to enter the orange tier of the state's COVID reopening plan.



The orange tier means this bar can now move from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity inside.

"It's nice to be open and have people inside celebrating all the little holidays we have," said bartender Gabby Davis.

Remember last year's Patrick's Day? No one does. That's because it was canceled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"We thought two or three months and we'd be back to normal, little did we know it would be a year later," said Eddie McGraw from San Mateo.

Lots of "wearin of the green" at Fiddler's Green in Millbrae. Don't forget the corned beef and cabbage.

RELATED: Disney CEO says Disneyland set to reopen April 30

Mike Campbell was celebrating his son's first St. Patrick's Day.

"We're excited to be here supporting local businesses able to eat outside and inside is exciting," said Campbell.

There was almost a full house indoors. Sandra Hirzell spent months putting her Irish outfit together, hoping she'd be lucky enough to show it off.

"It's just nice to be here with my friends lots of Irish friends, I am three percent Irish," said Hirzell.

Orange tier means COVID-19 rates are slowing and more people are getting vaccinated, but it's doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet.

"It's very exciting times in San Mateo County, again wear your mask, be socially distant, hopefully it will all go well," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan mateocampbellst. patrick's daycoronavirus californiacoronavirusbeerreopening californiasan mateo countybarbusinesssmall businessfun stuffrestaurantrestaurantsbay area events
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Lessons learned, journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
Forever Changed: The future of the workplace after COVID-19
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
Residents optimistic as San Mateo Co. moves to CA's orange tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
Forever Changed: The future of the workplace after COVID-19
Storm to bring wintry showers to Bay Area
Man shot by Danville officer has died, officials say
Solano Co. 1st in Bay Area to expand vaccine eligibility to 50+
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Show More
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Final goodbye of historic aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea in 1983
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Residents optimistic as San Mateo Co. moves to CA's orange tier
6 vs. 500: Discrepancies in Bay Area, LA vaccine appointments
More TOP STORIES News