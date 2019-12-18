Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding.Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.