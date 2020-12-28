Stanford computer model predicts how COVID-19 spreads in cities

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Stanford researchers have developed a computer model they say can predict how COVID-19 spreads in cities - all based on cellphone data.Their findings indicate that most infections occur at super spreader sites like gyms and restaurants where people are in contact for longer.Researchers believe their model can help inform the public and policymakers, allowing them to better balance health risks with economic losses.Right now data has been collected from 98 million Americans in ten different major cities.