Stanford computer model predicts how COVID-19 spreads in cities

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Stanford researchers have developed a computer model they say can predict how COVID-19 spreads in cities - all based on cellphone data.

Their findings indicate that most infections occur at super spreader sites like gyms and restaurants where people are in contact for longer.

Researchers believe their model can help inform the public and policymakers, allowing them to better balance health risks with economic losses.

Right now data has been collected from 98 million Americans in ten different major cities.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to hold coronavirus press conference
Track rain on Live Doppler 7
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
COVID-19 updates: TSA screened 1.2M at US airports Sunday
Show More
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
Bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Hayward nurse reflects on having COVID-19, isolating for 3 weeks
More TOP STORIES News