Coronavirus Impact: Stanford head coach David Shaw on how COVID-19 is affecting university's football program

The beginning of the college football season is still months away, but a lot remains uncertain especially in Santa Clara County.
On Monday, ABC7's sports reporter Chris Alvarez caught up with Stanford Football head coach David Shaw to see how COVID-19 is affecting the program.
RELATED: Coronavirus: No sports until Thanksgiving? Santa Clara County official thinks so
"There are a lot of things going on. People are saying a lot things and experts are saying a lot of things," Coach Shaw said. "Experts are saying a lot of things, but you know our world changes week to week and month to month. Our job right now as university officials, head coaches, everybody, is to say what are the steps we can take to make sure our players are taken care of right now and prepared whenever that is to come back and in a safe way."
The Bay Area college football coaches stepping up with this message #StayHome Save Lives via @CoachBrennan #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/nNpN5eqc2t— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) March 30, 2020
Recently, Coach Shaw along with Cal's Justin Wilcox and San Jose State's Brent Brennan put out a public service announcement on the importance of teamwork and staying home during the shelter-in-place.
"It's a positive message, it's a message that kind of de-emphasizes football. It's not just about us competing against each other. We all love the Bay Area, our families love the Bay Area, so to talk to the Bay Area as football coaches but not just because we are football coaches but because we care about the people in our area."
RELATED: SF Giants CEO Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
Chris asked Coach Shaw if he's picked up any hobbies during this time.
"Outside of becoming an expert on Zoom, not really. The best thing for me is being able to be with my family now," said Shaw. "Instead of being in the office, we can have lunch together now, we can have dinner together, we can go for a walk in the evening. Every single day we have family connection. That's what I've missed. You know you make trade-offs in this profession and I've missed that. It's been great in this time period with all these difficult things to still have the bright spot to spend time with my wife and children."
.@CoachDavidShaw is big on @disneyplus #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/C1ql4nHXsg— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 13, 2020
Shaw also added, he's been watching a lot of Disney Plus with the family.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19